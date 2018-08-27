First Day Of School In Portland

Portland, Or — Back to school has arrived in the Rose City. About 50,000 Portland students are heading back to class today, a week earlier than normal. PPS officials say they’re doing it because they want to be prepared for any snow or ice days that may happen this year. KGW got mixed reactions from parents about the earlier start. Some didn’t seem to mind, others liked spending the Labor Day holiday weekend doing something with family. Beaverton students also go back to school today. Kids in Salem-Keizer have another week. They’ll go back after Labor Day.

Kids at one school in Portland will not be going back to school today. Contractors are falling behind on a renovation project at the Fernwood campus of Beverly Cleary School in Northeast Portland. Workers spent the weekend clearing construction debris inside the school so that teachers could spend Monday getting classrooms ready for students Tuesday. The district says it’s providing daycare nearby at the Hollyrood campus of Beverly Cleary. Crews have been making seismic fixes to Fernwood over the past several weeks.

Portland police are going to be conducting back to school safety missions this morning. The aim is to get people to slow down in school zones. The bureau will be conducting high visibility patrols and also setting up photo radar units around schools. Chief Danielle Outlaw will be with officers at Vernon School later this morning in NE Portland. Drivers are reminded to drive no more than 20 MPH in school zones and let kids cross the street. Kids are reminded to pay attention and put down the electronics when walking across the streets.