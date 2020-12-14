First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Arrive In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Oregon.
Health care workers and nursing home residents will be among the first to be vaccinated.
The Oregon Health Authority said Monday the first shipment of vaccine was delivered in Portland.
State officials have said they expect to get 35,100 initial doses from Pfizer this week as part of a broader shipment plan.
That COVID-19 vaccine was approved by federal officials last week and on Sunday got the OK from a a review board set up by Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review committee examined data from federal officials.