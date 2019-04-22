First Court Appearance For C-Tran Hijacker

VANCOUVER, Wa.– 31 year old Anthony Lybeck mad his first court appearance today. He accused of forcing a C-Tran bus driver to take him to Portland last Friday. He made out like he had a gun. No gun was ever seen. There weren’t any passengers on the bus . After spike strips failed officers with Vancouver, Portland and Washington State Patrol were able to get in front of the bus and stop it. The driver was removed from the bus and the suspect was arrested.

Today a judge charged Lybeck with first degree Harassment, Harassment and stealing a car. Bail was set at $210 thousand dollars. Lybeck and his attorney will be back in court Wednesday they want to order a mental health evaluation for him. C-Tran CEO Shawn Donaghy cmoments his female driver played out her training doing her job very well he’s glad she is taking some time off