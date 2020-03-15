First Coronavirus Death In Oregon
Portland, Ore. – Breaking news: The first person to die from the Coronavirus in Oregon was a 70-year-old man who was a patient at Portland’s V.A. Medical Center.
More from Oregon Health Authority
March 14th, 2020 7:02 PM
A 70-year-old man in Multnomah County is the first person to die from COVID-19 in Oregon. The Multnomah County resident was hospitalized at the Portland Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center and succumbed to his symptoms on Saturday, March 14.
The individual is not connected to the cases at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.
“While we knew we would arrive at this day at some point, it doesn’t lessen the impact,” said OHA director Patrick Allen. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the family of this individual who honorably served his country.”
The individual, who had underlying heath conditions, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10. The individual had no known contact to a confirmed case and had not traveled to a country where the virus is circulating.
“This is a sobering reminder that this virus is in our community and can be serious for older people and those with underlying conditions,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines Multnomah County Health Officer. “This loss has motivated us to continue our efforts to minimize the impact of this virus on our community.”