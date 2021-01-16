First Case of New Coronavirus Variant Confirmed In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority announced late Friday that a resident of Multnomah County is the first person in Oregon to test positive for the variant COVID-19 strain that was originally detected in the United Kingdom.
It is unknown where the individual contracted the new strain, also called B.1.1.7 or SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01. They have no known travel history.
“The detection of the first case of this variant strain is a concern, and we have been monitoring movement of this strain,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA. “As we learn more about this case and the individual who tested positive for this strain, OHA continues to promote effective public health measures, including wearing masks, maintaining six feet of physical distance, staying home, washing your hands, and avoiding gatherings and travel.”
The strain has been detected in several states including Colorado, California and Florida. Another variant was first discovered in South Africa.
“Confirming this strain locally is distressing,” said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. “Until we have enough vaccine, we must continue using face masks, distancing, and limiting our social interactions.”
The Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there is no evidence that the variants cause more severe illness or increase the risk of death. They also say it does not affect the effectiveness of vaccines.