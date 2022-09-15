KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oregon Health Authority Expands Eligibility Criteria For Monkeypox Vaccine

September 15, 2022 12:45PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is making changes to its criteria for the monkeypox vaccine.

As of now, anyone who has recently had, or anticipates having, direct skin to skin contact with at least one other person and who knows other people in their social circles who have had monkeypox can now get a shot.

In addition, vaccination guidance no longer refers to sexual orientation or gender identity.

Anyone high risk for the virus is recommended to get the vaccine.

 

