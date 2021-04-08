      Weather Alert

Firm Hired To Investigate Portland Police Culture

Apr 8, 2021 @ 4:50pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland, Oregon, has hired a California consulting firm to investigate whether the culture of the city’s police force includes racial or political bias and to examine complaints that the agency is resistant to change.

The city hired the independent OIR Group after someone leaked police and dispatch reports that incorrectly identified a city councilwoman as the suspect in a hit-and-run accident.

Jo Ann Hardesty, who is the city’s first Black woman elected to City Council, has been a fierce advocate for police reform for years and has backed efforts to cut police funding amid racial injustice protests over George Floyd’s killing.

TAGS
investigation police Portland
Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Day 9: Former Officer Derek Chauvin's Trial In George Floyd's Death
Man hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in Downtown Portland
Arrest Made In Josephine County Murders
Governor Kate Brown Warns Of 4th Surge Of Virus, Families Of Frontline Workers Soon Eligible For Vaccine