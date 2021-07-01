Fireworks Banned In Portland, Gresham, Clark County, Elsewhere Due To Fire Danger

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several cities and jurisdictions have implemented bans on fireworks due to extreme fire danger. Fire agencies and cities that have not banned fireworks are also warning against their use.
Portland Fire & Rescue on Tuesday announced an immediate ban on the use of all fireworks indefinitely.
“If we don’t take this proactive step now, I fear the consequences could be devastating,” said Portland Fire Chief Sara Boone. “It is not easy to make a decision like this so close to our national holiday but as Fire Chief I feel I have a higher responsibility to sometimes make unpopular decisions during unprecedented times to protect life, property and the environment.”
Due to unusually hot temperatures and dry conditions, PF&R is announcing an immediate ban on the use of all legal and illegal fireworks. Please do not call 911 to report fireworks use – our 911 system must be saved for reporting only active fires and serious medical problems. pic.twitter.com/4g0MVefnVT
— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) June 29, 2021
On Wednesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler signed an emergency declaration that immediately bans the sale of fireworks in the city.
This afternoon, I signed an emergency declaration banning the sale of fireworks for two weeks in Portland, effective immediately. This wasn’t an easy choice, but it’s a necessary measure to reduce the threat of wildfires to the city and all who live here. https://t.co/5uAxSE4NtO
— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 1, 2021
I’m thankful Mayor Wheeler is taking action today for the safety of all Portlanders. Climate change has brought unprecedented heat & dry conditions to our City and responding to this danger requires extraordinary measures. https://t.co/CGuj9kpQEE
— Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) July 1, 2021
You’re asked not to call 911 to report fireworks. Officials say it’s vital that the 911 system be kept open only for emergencies. Investigators will not be patrolling in Portland, but are sending a strong warning that they will investigate all fires connected to fireworks and violators will be held responsible. Fireworks that cause injury or extensive damage can result in heavy fines and possible jail time.
The City of Gresham issued a ban on the use of fireworks effective Thursday morning through July 9th. Police can issue a fine of up to $2,500 for violations and people will be held responsible if their fireworks cause a fire. Residents should use the non-emergency number to report fireworks at (503) 823-3333.
“I urge residents to celebrate responsibly with family and friends, with food and games, and in compliance with the fireworks ban, so that we may all enjoy a safe and fire-free Independence Day,” said Gresham Fire Chief Mitch Snyder.
Due to recent hot temperatures and dry conditions, Gresham City Council has joined many other cities around the region in banning the use of all fireworks, both legal and illegal, effective immediately. https://t.co/B1A8419Cnx pic.twitter.com/0ttQvxUaEd
— CityofGresham (@CityofGresham) July 1, 2021
Clark County has also banned fireworks. This comes on top of bans by the cities of Battle Ground, Camas, La Center, Ridgefield, Vancouver and Washougal.
“We’ve had an unusually dry spring for the Pacific Northwest,” said Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young. “That coupled with a record-breaking heat wave led to conditions that increase our fire danger risk in Clark County.”
pic.twitter.com/GMsztGFPlY
— Clark County WA (@ClarkCoWA) June 29, 2021
Fines for illegally discharging fireworks in Camas and Washougal start at $250. To make a complaint, residents are encouraged to call 3-1-1.
Tualatin has banned fireworks through July 9th. Police will confiscate fireworks and issue citations if necessary. The community is asked to report any firework activity to the non-emergency line at (503) 629-0111.
It is hot and dry. Out of an abundance of caution, City Council declared an emergency resolution banning the use of ALL fireworks in Tualatin, from now through July 9th. Please call non-emergency (503-629-0111) to report any firework activity. Stay safe!https://t.co/yNZgUUah77 pic.twitter.com/QfikXNgUIo
— City of Tualatin, OR (@CityofTualatin) June 30, 2021
Milwaukie has also banned fireworks through July 9th. Police will be patrolling and violators face fines up to $1,000. People can call the non-emergency number at (503) 786-7500 to make a report.
“We all experienced the devastating fires of last fall and probably know someone who lost their home. The last thing we want is a fire like that burning through the metro region,” said Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba.
The city declared a local state of emergency due to the heat and dry conditions, and banned the use of all fireworks in Milwaukie. Under the declaration the use of fireworks is a civil infraction and subject to a fine up to $1K. https://t.co/Y7cUGvaMvG pic.twitter.com/fnkc5Vchw9
— City of Milwaukie (@CityofMilwaukie) June 30, 2021
Oregon City Police will have extra officers working enforcement over the weekend to cite anyone using illegal fireworks. Fines start at $500. Residents can report illegal use of fireworks within the city limits to the non-emergency line at (503) 655-8211.
The city of Sandy has cancelled their 4th of July fireworks show and urge residents not to use fireworks in town.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks cause more than 19,000 fires each year in the United States.