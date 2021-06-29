      Weather Alert

Fireworks Banned Due To Extreme Fire Danger

Jun 29, 2021 @ 10:18am

PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland, Clark County, Washington and several cities have implemented bans on fireworks due to extreme fire danger.

Portland Fire & Rescue on Tuesday announced an immediate ban on the use of all fireworks.

“If we don’t take this proactive step now, I fear the consequences could be devastating,” said Portland Fire Chief Sara Boone.  “It is not easy to make a decision like this so close to our national holiday but as Fire Chief I feel I have a higher responsibility to sometimes make unpopular decisions during unprecedented times to protect life, property and the environment.”

You’re asked not to call 911 to report fireworks.  Officials say it’s vital that the 911 system be kept open only for reporting emergencies.

Investigators will not be patrolling, but are sending a strong warning that they will be investigating all fires connected to fireworks and violators will be held responsible.  Fireworks that cause injury or extensive damage can result in heavy fines and possible jail time.

Clark County has also banned fireworks.  They are not allowed to be set off or sold starting Tuesday.  This comes on top of bans by the cities of Battle Ground, Camas, La Center, Ridgefield, Vancouver and Washougal.

