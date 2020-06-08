Firestone Pacific Foods Begins To Reopen After Outbreak
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver, Washington, has started reopening after a coronavirus outbreak infected 132 people and forced the fruit processor to shut down.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the company restarted operations last week after the Clark County public health department approved it
. A Firestone spokesperson says the company plans to ramp up production as more employees return from mandatory 14-day quarantine periods and receive training on new safety procedures.
Clark County’s public health department has linked 132 coronavirus cases to the company since May 23, making it the largest known workplace outbreak in the Portland area.