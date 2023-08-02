Firefighters Save Homes From Wildfire

Lebanon, Ore. — Yesterday at around 1:40 pm, the Lebanon Fire District received a report of a large natural cover fire in the vicinity of Hazen Lane and Sodaville Cut-off. Simultaneously, crews were already working on a fire off Shelburn Drive in Scio. The Scio fire teams were released to respond to the Sodaville fire. The incident commander arrived at the scene to find a three-acre fire rapidly spreading through a partially harvested field, with several homes at risk. Initial crews worked to protect the threatened structures, and a water truck assisted in preventing the fire from spreading to a nearby home.

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) arrived to collaborate with Lebanon Fire District crews in safeguarding structures. ODF requested a helicopter to aid in firefighting operations. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) facilitated level 3 evacuation orders for nearby homes. A property owner also assisted by cutting a dozer line on the east side of the fire. The incident commander requested additional brush units from neighboring fire departments, including Tangent, Brownsville, and Sweet Home, to combat the fire. Albany Fire Department provided city coverage during the incident.

The helicopter effectively controlled the southeast flank of the fire, preventing further development. At approximately 2:49 pm, the fire was brought under control, and evacuation orders were lifted. Crews continued mopping up the fire for an additional four hours. The cause of the fire was determined to be farm equipment harvesting the field. The fire covered 39 acres of land, but no structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

The Lebanon Fire District promptly responded with seven fire apparatus and three command officers. They advise the community to ensure that their homes have appropriate defensible space around the property in the event of a fire. For more information on defensible space, the public can contact the Lebanon Fire District.