Firefighters Respond To Mobile Home Fire

Portland, Ore. — Last night, just before 5 pm, Portland Firefighters responded to a fire at Hayden Island Mobile Home Park. Upon arrival, they discovered heavy fire throughout the interior of a mobile home. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and confirm initial reports that residents had safely escaped.

Fortunately, the elderly residents were found safe, and the fire was quickly knocked down with no reported injuries. A PF&R Fire Investigator determined that the cause of the fire was an overheated wood stove flu pipe.

In response to the incident, the Red Cross will be providing assistance to residents for emergency shelter and warm clothing. PF&R is urging Portlanders to ensure regular cleaning of wood stoves, fireplaces, chimneys, and flu pipes to prevent the buildup of flammable soot inside.