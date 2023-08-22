Firefighters Make Progress On Juniper Creek Fire Containment

Lake Billy Chinook, Ore. — As the Juniper Creek Fire enters its third day, firefighters have succeeded in pushing containment to 75%. The focus of today’s efforts was on securing the control line by identifying and extinguishing any remaining heat sources within 200 feet of the fire’s edge. Firefighters also conducted patrols to detect and address spot fires.

Evacuation Notices Lifted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Effective from 1:00 pm today, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all evacuation notices for the Juniper Creek Fire. Officials are advising the public to steer clear of the area in order to ensure the safety of firefighters, as heavy equipment will remain in operation throughout the week. More information can be found on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JeffersonCountyORSheriff. For inquiries, individuals can contact Sergeant David Pond at 541-475-6520 or [email protected].

Firefighting Resources and Collaborative Efforts

The firefighting contingent on the Juniper Creek Fire comprises three dozers, three skidgines, ten engines, two tenders, and approximately 100 personnel. These resources are drawn from various agencies and organizations, including the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, local fire districts, Lake Chinook Fire & Rescue, contractors, and local partners.

Fire Location and Management

The Juniper Creek Fire is situated near the Three River area to the west of Lake Billy Chinook. The location is approximately 16 miles northeast of Sisters on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry. The fire response is being coordinated by the interagency Central Oregon Fire Management Service (COFMS) Type-3 Incident Management Team, led by Incident Commander Cason McCain.

Fire Origin and Early Progress

The Juniper Creek Fire ignited around 11:00 am on Sunday, August 20, 2023. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation. In its initial stages, the fire rapidly spread southeastward, encompassing an area of 100 acres. Fueled by wind, the fire exhibited active behavior on three sides, resulting in spotting ahead of the main blaze. Initially, two single-engine tankers were dispatched but later recalled due to poor visibility conditions.