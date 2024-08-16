Firefighters From Down Under Arrive in the Northwest

Firefighters from Down Under are here in the Northwest to lend a hand. 65 firefighters from Australia and New Zealand have been assigned to fires in the Willamette National Forest and also the Pioneer Fire in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Mutual wildland fire assistance between the U.S. and these countries goes back more than 20 years. This marks the eighth time since 2000 that Australia has sent firefighters to the U.S.

The U.S. also sends wildland firefighters to assist in Australia during their fire seasons.