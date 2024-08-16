KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Firefighters From Down Under Arrive in the Northwest

August 16, 2024 4:11AM PDT
Photo courtesy of the USDA

Firefighters from Down Under are here in the Northwest to lend a hand. 65 firefighters from Australia and New Zealand have been assigned to fires in the Willamette National Forest and also the Pioneer Fire in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Mutual wildland fire assistance between the U.S. and these countries goes back more than 20 years. This marks the eighth time since 2000 that Australia has sent firefighters to the U.S.

The U.S. also sends wildland firefighters to assist in Australia during their fire seasons.

 

Safety Officer Cameron Ward from Australia gives a morning safety message to crews before they head to the fireline. (Photo courtesy of the USDA)

