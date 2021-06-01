Firefighters Battle Shop Fire In Rural Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Fire caused heavy damage to a shop in rural Washington County early Tuesday morning.
Propane tanks at the 2,000 square-foot shop on Northwest Hillside Road near Forest Grove kept reigniting the flames.
There was no water supply or fire hydrants to tap into, so crews had to shuttle water to the scene to put out the fire. They had to cut through sheet metal lining the interior and exterior of the structure to make sure all hot spots were out.
The cause is under investigation.
*Media* Raw video from overnight fire on NW Hillside Road. pic.twitter.com/fkb7T6uiQ3
— Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) June 1, 2021
