Firefighters And Post Traumatic Stress

It’s a problem we don’t hear about much, post Traumatic Stress in firefighters.

I talked to Portland Fire and Rescue Lt. Rich Tyler, specifically about responding to wildfires. He says you just have to just lock-in every time and focus on the job.

Of course, that goes for any kind of fire response, not just wildfires.

For many firefighters, there are years of high stress or traumatic experiences and it can really take a heavy mental toll.

A recent study by the non-profit Ruderman Family Foundation discovered that in 2017, a firefighter was three times more like to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

The study finds a firefighter is five times more likely to commit suicide than your average citizen.

There are several options for places to find help.

You can get in touch with the International Association of Fire Fighters’ Center of Excellence recovery center.

There is also Foundation 1023, which also helps with the emotional and mental well being of First Responders. The organization provides discrete funding for mental wellness services. Here’s the link.