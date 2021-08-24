      Weather Alert

Firefighter Who Died While Working Oregon Fire Identified

Aug 24, 2021 @ 3:24pm

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (AP) – A firefighter who died while battling a wildfire southeast of Eugene, Oregon has been identified as Frumencio Ruiz Carapia.

Lane County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tom Speldrich said Tuesday that Ruiz Carapia was working along the eastern edge of the Gales fire Monday when he was struck by a falling tree.

Investigation shows the tree unexpectedly snapped and fell to the ground.

Ruiz Carapia was 56 and lived in Medford, Oregon.

Nearly 600 personnel are working on the Gales fire, which is within the Middle Fork Complex of fires that started in the Willamette National Forest the week of July 26.

