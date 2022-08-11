Firefighter Dies While Battling Big Swamp Fire In Lane County

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter lost their life to the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest on Wednesday.
Collin Hagan from Colorado died from his injuries after being struck by a tree. He was working for the Bureau of Land Management and was part of the Craig Interagency Hotshots crew.
“We are devastated by the tragic loss of a cherished firefighter working on our forest to save our communities and beloved recreational areas,” said Duane Bishop, Acting Forest Supervisor on the Willamette National Forest. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and fellow crew members of this brave firefighter.”
The fire was sparked by lightning on August 1st and has burned nearly 120 acres north of Lemolo Lake.