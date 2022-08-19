KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Firefighter Dies In Southern Oregon

August 19, 2022 9:11AM PDT
Credit: MGN

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A firefighter has died in the line of duty in Southern Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management says they died on Thursday.

The firefighter is not yet being identified.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time,” officials said.

There are no further details available at this time.  The cause of death is under investigation.

This is the second death of a firefighter in Oregon this summer.

