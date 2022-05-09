      Weather Alert

Fired Employee Accused Of Killing Boss At Clackamas County Business

May 9, 2022 @ 2:28pm

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Sources within the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tell KXL that a man who was recently fired from a business on SE For Mor Court just off Highway 212 attacked his former boss, striking him with a hammer or pipe and stabbed him in the neck last Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old John Barnett of Vancouver, Washington.  He was a supervisor.  Paramedics tried to save Barnett’s life, but his injuries were too severe.

Cesar Farfan-Martinez, 27, was pulled over in a high-risk traffic stop and found to be seriously injured.  He was flown by Life Flight to a hospital and arrested for murder.  Investigators have not said how he was injured.

