Fired Employee Accused Of Killing Boss At Clackamas County Business

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Sources within the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tell KXL that a man who was recently fired from a business on SE For Mor Court just off Highway 212 attacked his former boss, striking him with a hammer or pipe and stabbed him in the neck last Wednesday.
The victim has been identified as 60-year-old John Barnett of Vancouver, Washington. He was a supervisor. Paramedics tried to save Barnett’s life, but his injuries were too severe.
Cesar Farfan-Martinez, 27, was pulled over in a high-risk traffic stop and found to be seriously injured. He was flown by Life Flight to a hospital and arrested for murder. Investigators have not said how he was injured.