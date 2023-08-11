Fire Weather Watch Issued For Areas Devastated By 2020 Labor Day Fires

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Fire Weather Watch for certain areas in Oregon, which include the East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range and the Willamette Valley. The watch is set to be in effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday evening, with critical fire weather conditions expected due to low relative humidity and potentially strong winds.

Weather Conditions: The primary concerns outlined in the Fire Weather Watch are critically low relative humidity and the possibility of winds that could contribute to fire spread. Confidence is high that all zones will experience critically low relative humidity, while the southern portions of the area are more likely to be impacted by critical winds, especially on Sunday afternoon and evening. Additionally, northerly winds during the daytime could pose challenges, with the potential for easterly winds to reach critical levels overnight, particularly on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Specifics:

Winds: North winds are expected to range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Relative Humidity: Relative humidity levels could drop as low as 15 to 20 percent.

Potential Impacts: The combination of low humidity and possible wind gusts presents conditions that could lead to rapid fire spread, posing a threat to both life and property. Authorities strongly advise exercising caution, especially in grassy areas, and recommend refraining from outdoor burning during this period.

Additional Information: The NWS emphasizes that this Fire Weather Watch signifies the forecasted possibility of critical fire weather conditions. Residents and stakeholders in the affected areas are advised to stay alert for updates and potential Red Flag Warnings. It is crucial to stay informed about changing weather conditions and to heed any instructions or recommendations from local authorities.