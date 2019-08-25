OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
140 PM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019
ORZ602>604-WAZ667-261900-
/O.NEW.KPQR.FW.A.0002.190826T2200Z-190828T0700Z/
North Oregon Coast Range-
East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range-Willamette Valley-
Clark County Lowlands-
140 PM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* Affected Area...In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range...Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington...Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County
Lowlands.
* Winds...Starting late Monday, north wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Winds becoming east-northeasterly later Monday
night and Tuesday, gusting up to 30 mph
* Relative Humidity...20 to 25 percent late Monday afternoon and
Monday evening, then dropping to 15 to 20 percent Tuesday
afternoon and evening. In addition, humidity recoveries are
expected to be poor Monday night.
* Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
For more information visit: http://weather.gov/portland