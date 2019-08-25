      Breaking News
Fire Weather Message

Fire Weather Message

Aug 25, 2019 @ 3:45pm
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
140 PM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019


ORZ602>604-WAZ667-261900-
/O.NEW.KPQR.FW.A.0002.190826T2200Z-190828T0700Z/
North Oregon Coast Range-
East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range-Willamette Valley-
Clark County Lowlands-
140 PM PDT Sun Aug 25 2019

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* Affected Area...In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
  Coast Range...Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
  Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
  Valley. In Washington...Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County
  Lowlands.

* Winds...Starting late Monday, north wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
  up to 25 mph. Winds becoming east-northeasterly later Monday
  night and Tuesday, gusting up to 30 mph

* Relative Humidity...20 to 25 percent late Monday afternoon and
  Monday evening, then dropping to 15 to 20 percent Tuesday
  afternoon and evening. In addition, humidity recoveries are
  expected to be poor Monday night.

* Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
  which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
  potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
  Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

For more information visit: http://weather.gov/portland
