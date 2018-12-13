FIRE Report: Speech Is Free’ish On Campus

FIRE is short for the Foundation for Individual Rights In Education. It’s a group dedicated to protecting free speech rights in educational settings, primarily higher education.

Here’s a quick look at what they focus on:

So, FIRE completed an annual report recently, surveying hundreds of public and private colleges and universities from all across the country.

You can explore the results of the survey here.

FIRE graded each of these schools on how well they protect free speech on campus.

Unfortunately, Oregon and Washington schools did not grade well on this report, except for one, Oregon State University.

Portland State University got low marks for a pair of policy items designed to increase civility and to protect students and faculty. Public policy specialists at FIRE say PSU’s bias reporting policy flies in the face of constitutional standards set by the U.S. Supreme Court.

FIRE is also critical of PSU’s anti-harassment policy, which prohibits certain sexually explicit messages from being sent between students, staff, or faculty members.

FIRE says there are plenty of sexually explicit messages protected under the 1st Amendment.

In each case, FIRE asserts that PSU’s policies are too broad and they could get the school (or other schools like it) in costly legal trouble.

They say, all it would take, is a student or faculty member with good financial backing and an axe to grind.