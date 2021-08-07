Fire prompts evacuations at Lloyd Center Mall on Friday, no reported injuries

Smoke from a fire at the Lloyd Center mall early Friday evening prompted an evacuation.
Fire crews headed to the mall on reports that smoke was coming from the lower parking garage under the mall.
Crews showed up to a basement that was filled with heavy smoke creating zero visibility.
The smoke was found to be coming from a fire in a generator room, however Portland Fire & Rescue says the fire was extinguished by sprinklers.
Firefighters say a second alarm was tapped to the large amount of lingering and rising smoke that required the mall to be evacuated and all power shut off.
Crews did not find any victims and did not receive any reports of injuries.