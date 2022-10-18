Fire Marshal Looking For Help Identifying Vehicle Connected To Fire

Vancouver, Wa. – The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying the people who may be responsible for starting the Nakia Creek Fire north of Camas. They’re looking for what they think is a white or light-colored Subaru. It would have been seen on the day the fire started, Sunday, October 9th, around 3:30 in the afternoon. They say 2 men and 2 women would have been associated with this vehicle.

Even though fire officials don’t know exactly how the Nakia Creek Fire was started…they determined last week that it was human caused.