Fire Kills One And Destroys Boats Near Downtown Seattle

May 4, 2022 @ 10:22am

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle firefighters were working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed three boats and a boathouse on the Duwamish River waterway near downtown.

The Tuesday afternoon fire also left one person dead.

Firefighters initially said one person was injured during the blaze although it was not clear if anyone else was hurt.

Crews were searching other boats as part of their investigation as firefighters worked to extinguish hot spots.

Later in the day, Seattle Fire confirmed it found a person dead inside a boat, which was on fire earlier.

