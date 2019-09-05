Fire Investigators Look To Speak To Person Of Interest
Portland, Ore. — Portland Fire and Rescue have released a short video of someone they are calling a person of interest in the August 26th grass fire in NE Portland.
The video is from the area of NE 82nd and Siskiyou. It was captured just minutes before the 4-alarm fire extended to homes and businesses.
If you have any information about who this person is and/or their whereabouts please call the fire investigations tip line at 503-823-INFO (4636).
Or reach out to the Portland Police Crimestoppers.