Fire Investigators Look To Speak To Person Of Interest

Sep 5, 2019 @ 12:07pm

Portland, Ore. — Portland Fire and Rescue have released a short video of someone they are calling a person of interest in the August 26th grass fire in NE Portland.

The video is from the area of NE 82nd and Siskiyou.  It was captured just minutes before the 4-alarm fire extended to homes and businesses.

If you have any information about who this person is and/or their whereabouts please call the fire investigations tip line at 503-823-INFO (4636).

Or reach out to the Portland Police Crimestoppers.

