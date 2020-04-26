Fire In Longview Sets Off Rounds Of Ammunition
Fire crews and Police in Longview responded to a house fire on Columbia Heights road just after 9 PM.
Firefighters say they learned that not long after the fire was started, family members actually went back into the home to help their 71 year old mother out.
Longview Police, who made it to the scene first were able to declare everybody was out shortly after.
They did say however, that the upstairs was fully involved in the fire and multiple rounds of ammunition were being set off.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out, without being hit by the ammunition.
The home was occupied by two adults, a 71 year old woman and her 44 year old son.
They also had multiple cats, rabbits, and a dog.
Nobody was injured and no medical care rendered to occupants or firefighters.
A cause of the fire has not been determined.