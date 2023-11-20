Fire Fighters Respond To 12 Suspicious Fires In Southeast Portland

Portland, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) announced on Twitter Monday that crews had responded to 12 suspicious fires in a approximately 24 hour period. Public Information officer Rick Graves tells KXL, most of the fires were trash can fires however one fire did extend to a building.

Investigators are asking residents in the Laurelhurst Neighborhood to review any home security video they may have and to also report any suspicious fires they may have not reported before.

PF&R has responded to a string of 12 suspicious fires in SE PDX over the past couple of days. Check your security cameras if you live in the affected area and report a suspicious fire or suspicious activity to (503) 823-FIRE. pic.twitter.com/D48m97gtkr — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) November 20, 2023

The number to call to report suspicious activity is 503-823-3473.