Fire Fighters Respond To 12 Suspicious Fires In Southeast Portland

November 20, 2023 1:52PM PST
Photo: Portland Fire and Rescue

Portland, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) announced on Twitter Monday that crews had responded to 12 suspicious fires in a approximately 24 hour period.  Public Information officer Rick Graves tells KXL, most of the fires were trash can fires however one fire did extend to a building.

Investigators are asking residents in the Laurelhurst Neighborhood to review any home security video they may have and to also report any suspicious fires they may have not reported before.

The number to call to report suspicious activity is 503-823-3473.

