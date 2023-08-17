Fire Evacuation Orders in Effect for La Center Area

People had to evacuate from their homes in the La Center area of Clark County, after a fire broke out at a home and barn, then spread to dry fuels nearby.

Hot and dry conditions made fighting this fire tougher, and gave the fire strength.

Level three go now evacuation orders impacted people within half a mile for 17 contacts near 37000 Jenny Creek Road. Others within a mile are on get set evacuation orders, and get ready orders impact people about 1.5 miles away.

The Clark Cowlitz Fire Rescue warned people to stay away, as the house fire spread to nearby vegetation, so they closed roads at Northwest Bolen Street, 14th Avenue, and 389th Street. There were no injuries.

An emergency call center’s answering questions about evacuations, sheltering and animal assistance. That number is 360-992-9229.