Fire Erupts Aat Beaverton Residence, Displacing Nine Residents

Beaverton, Ore. – In the early morning hours Sunday, multiple 911 calls alerted authorities to a vehicle and garage engulfed in heavy black smoke and flames at a residence situated in the 11000 block of SW Timberline Dr.

Based on the received reports, emergency dispatchers swiftly upgraded the incident to a first alarm fire, ensuring the mobilization of additional resources to the scene.

As fire crews were en route, the residents of the affected property were promptly alerted by functioning smoke alarms, allowing them to evacuate safely without sustaining any injuries. The Beaverton Police Department also provided valuable assistance in evacuating residents from neighboring homes.

Within a matter of minutes, firefighters arrived to find the garage emitting pressurized black smoke and flames. They promptly launched an attack on the fire, starting with the garage before proceeding into the residence. A thorough search of the premises confirmed the successful evacuation of all occupants.

After suppressing the main body of the fire, crews conducted a meticulous check for any fire extensions and discovered that it had spread to the attic. Firefighters diligently worked to extinguish any remaining hot spots, ventilate the smoke-filled areas, and implemented salvage efforts to safeguard the interior contents of the house.

Unfortunately, the incident resulted in the displacement of a total of nine residents. However, all affected individuals were able to make suitable arrangements to stay elsewhere during this period of displacement.

According to the findings of a fire investigator, the fire was determined to be accidental and believed to have originated in close proximity to the garage. The precise cause of the fire remains under investigation.