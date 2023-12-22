Fire Engulfs Lumber Supply Store In Hood River

Hood River, Ore. — Early Friday morning at 1:56 am, firefighters responded to a reported fire at Gorge Building Supply, located at 755 Frankton Road, Hood River, OR. Multiple 911 callers described a rapidly spreading fire, prompting the arrival of a West Side Fire Unit and Hood River Fire to find several buildings ablaze. Given the scale of the structures, the intensity of the fire, and the contents involved, the incident commander requested additional resources to the scene.

Currently, firefighters are actively engaged at the site, collaborating with an investigator from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office (OSFM) to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Thankfully, there are no reported injuries.

Assisting in the emergency response, West Side Fire District received support from units dispatched by Hood River Fire & EMS, Wy’East Fire District, Cascade Locks Fire, Parkdale Fire, Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, as well as Klickitat County White Salmon and Bingen Fire.

At this point, the cause of the fire remains undetermined, and there is no available estimate for the extent of the damage. Authorities continue their investigation into the incident.