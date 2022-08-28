KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Fire Destroys Rural Clark County Home, Displacing Family Of Six

August 28, 2022 1:45PM PDT
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The rural house of a family of six is deemed a total loss, by firefighters. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to the house fully-engulfed in flames prior to 5:00 Saturday evening. The property is north of Vancouver, WA, off of Northeast 50th ave and in the 5700 block of 246th Street in rural Clark County.
No one was at home at the time of the fire, so there were no injuries from the blaze.
The Clark County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

