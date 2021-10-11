Fire Destroys Mt. Angel Businesses

      Breaking News
Oct 11, 2021 @ 1:20pm

MT. ANGEL, Ore. — Four businesses were destroyed or damaged in a four-alarm fire early Saturday morning that burned through the buildings.

More than 100 firefighters from several surrounding agencies responded to South Main Street near Church Street just before 1:00.

The businesses affected are The Blackbird Granary, KP Harvest Time, Wood Pellet Products, and Hidden Bed of Oregon.

“Several of my vendors are seniors and this really supplemented their income.  They really depended on me,” Tammy Davis, owner of The Blackbird Granary Antiques and Curiosities told FM News 101 KXL.

There were 58 vendor spaces in the antique mall.  Her shop has been a mainstay in Mt. Angel for seven years.

There’s no word yet what caused the fire.

