Fire Destroys Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall
By Grant McHill
Dec 7, 2018 @ 12:41 PM

LACEY, Wash. (AP) – An early morning fire destroyed a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Lacey and it’s being investigated as a possible arson.

KOMO reports the fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. Friday. There were no reports of injuries.

It’s the latest in a string of attacks on Jehovah’s Witness churches in the South Sound. In July ATF agents connected three arsons and one reported shooting this year at Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Kingdom Halls in Olympia, Tumwater and Yelm.

ATF investigators have been called to the scene in in Lacey, in addition to Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies.

