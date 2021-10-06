Fire Destroys Four Businesses On SE Hawthorne

PORTLAND, Ore. — A three-alarm fire on Tuesday afternoon destroyed four small businesses at Southeast 13th and Hawthorne Blvd. and injured two firefighters.
The businesses are Really Good Stuff antique store, Riyadh’s Lebanese Restaurant, Thai Touch restaurant and the Lounge Lizard antique furniture store.
Two firefighters had minor injuries in a smoke explosion. Both were later released from the hospital.
The roof of the building collapsed. There were no other injuries as the businesses were closed at the time.
3rd alarm has been called at Hawthorne and 11th. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/xLuB1RaOxf
— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) October 5, 2021
3rd alarm has been called at Hawthorne and 11th. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/xLuB1RaOxf
— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) October 5, 2021
Investigators are beginning to gather to look into the cause.