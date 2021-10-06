      Weather Alert

Fire Destroys Four Businesses On SE Hawthorne

Oct 6, 2021 @ 9:07am

PORTLAND, Ore. — A three-alarm fire on Tuesday afternoon destroyed four small businesses at Southeast 13th and Hawthorne Blvd. and injured two firefighters.

The businesses are Really Good Stuff antique store, Riyadh’s Lebanese Restaurant, Thai Touch restaurant and the Lounge Lizard antique furniture store.

Two firefighters had minor injuries in a smoke explosion.  Both were later released from the hospital.

The roof of the building collapsed.  There were no other injuries as the businesses were closed at the time.

Investigators are beginning to gather to look into the cause.

TAGS
fire Lounge Lizard Portland Really Good Stuff Riyadh's Lebanese Restaurant SE Hawthorne Blvd. Thai Touch
Popular Posts
Sketch Released Of Victim In SE Portland Fatal Hit & Run
Man Killed In NE Portland Shooting Identified
Portland's 66th Homicide Victim Of 2021 Is Identified
WSP Detective Who Died Of COVID-19 Honored at Memorial Service
Hundreds Of Hospital Workers Off The Job Because They Refuse To Be Vaccinated
Connect With Us Listen To Us On