Fire Destroys Historic Corbett Restaurant

Jan 17, 2020 @ 7:25am

Corbett, Or. – An early morning fire has destroyed the historic Shirley’s  Tippy Canoe restaurant.  A tweet by Gresham Fire says the  fire was spotted and called in by a Multnomah County deputy out on patrol. The tweet says Gresham firefighters assisted Corbett in fighting the fire.  The had to bring in water tenders to help put out the flames. The fire started around 5am and  Corbett Fire says the building is a total loss and the fire cause has not been determined.

 

