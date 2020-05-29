Fire Damages Salem Apartment Complex
SALEM, Ore. — Two apartments on Stafford Lane Northeast in Salem were damaged by fire early Friday morning. Crews with Marion County Fire District #1 were dispatched just after 12:30am.
Firefighters found the siding was burning and the exits from two apartments were blocked. Occupants on the ground floor were able to escape through their windows. Firefighters assisted a tenant upstairs down the stairwell. The residents of both apartments are being helped by the Red Cross.
The flames spread from the siding into the attic. Investigators have not yet made a determination on the cause.
No residents or firefighters were injured.