Fire Burns At Wood Recycling Plant

PORTLAND, Ore.—A recycling plant just off Highway 30 and Northwest St. Helens Road caught fire overnight. The fire is burning in wood. Portland fire says crews will likely remain on scene for days. They can’t leave until the fire is completely out. The cause has not been determined. The trees right behind the recycling plant connects to to Forest Park. If the wind had shifted when the fire was really brewing overnight, it could have created a real tragedy.

Air quality has been questioned. Both the Oregon health Authority and Department of Emergency Management say toxic levels remain very low.