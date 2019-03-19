Fire Burns Abandoned Northeast Portland Pot Shop

Portland, Ore -An empty pot shop was damaged by an early morning fire today. Kevin Shanders with Portland Fire says they were able to get to the scene at NE 91st and Sandy pretty quickly because there’s a fire station just a few blocks away. He says “nobody was in here. It looks like its a store that’s probably under remodel right now so there really wasn’t any product inside.”

Neighbors says the shop owner moved out about a week ago and claim the shop was unlicensed. They say they’ve been working with the city for about a year to shut it down.