Fire Burning At Troutdale Substation

Apr 6, 2022 @ 12:13pm
Photo: tripcheck.com

Troutdale, ORE. —  Fire crews are fighting a fire at a Bonneville Power Administration substation near the Fed Ex building in Troutdale Wednesday afternoon.  Reports say there was an explosion about 11 a.m.. It’s not clear what caused the fire.  Crews on scene believe there is abut 15,000 gallons of mineral oil that is burning. Crews had to wait for the substation to be deenergized before trying to put out the fire. There are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

