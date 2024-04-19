Fire Breaks Out At Historic Timberline Lodge

Mt. Hood, Ore. — Late on Thursday night, around 9:30 PM, reports emerged of a fire in the attic of the historic Timberline Lodge. Responding to the scene, fire crews from Hoodland Fire, Clackamas Fire, Gresham Fire, and Estacada Fire are actively engaged in containing the fire and safeguarding the lodge. As of now, firefighters have achieved significant progress in controlling the blaze and are focused on preserving the historical significance of the lodge.

Following an initial search, it was confirmed that all individuals inside the lodge successfully evacuated and are safe. The fire was discovered and promptly reported by lodge employees.

Chief Scott Kline of Hoodland Fire expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort among the responding agencies.

The fire, which occurred on April 18, has been fully extinguished. Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the US Forest Service are onsite conducting inquiries to ascertain the cause of the fire.

In light of the incident, both the lodge and the ski area will remain closed today as authorities assess the extent of the damage.