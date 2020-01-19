Fire At Beaverton High School
Beaverton, Ore – Firefighters made quick work of a fire in a class room at Beaverton High School this morning.
A basketball coach who was running practice heard the fire alarm go off. He evacuated the student athletes and called 911.
Stefan Myers with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says firefighters found two classrooms filled with thick black smoke. They got the fire out. crews did have to cut a hole in the roof to get smoke out. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.