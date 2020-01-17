Find Out If You’re One Of The Fastest Skiers In The Nation
Sisters, Ore. -Hoodoo Ski Area, in association with the National Standard Race (NASTAR), will host the Friday Night Lights race series from January – April. Races will be held on Hoodoo’s Three Creeks run, accessible from the Manzanita lift.
Friday Night Lights race series will be held 5:30-8:30 pm on Jan. 17, Feb. 7 and 21, March 20 and April 3. Racers can register at skiracing.nastar.com or before 5 pm on race day at the Hoodoo ticket office. Participants will compete in within their age, gender and ability group, as well as against the daily time posted by Hoodoo’s guest NASTAR pacesetters.
Results will be available online immediately following the race. Racers who are ranked at the top of their group can qualify to compete in the 2020 NASTAR Liberty Championships. To learn more about the series or register for races, go to skihoodoo.com/races.
Additionally, the race course will be open 5:30-8:30 pm on Friday evenings for all Hoodoo guests with a valid lift ticket or season pass (weather permitting).
NASTAR is the largest public grassroots ski racing program in the world. Founded in 1968, NASTAR gives recreational racers an opportunity to compete and compare their scores to friends and family regardless of when and where they race using the NASTAR handicap system. Today, NASTAR is operated by U.S. Ski & Snowboard.
For current conditions at Hoodoo, call the Hoodoo Snow Phone at 541-822-3337 or check out Mountain Conditions at skihoodoo.com. Operations and mountain status will change as more snow falls. Guests can also sign up for the Hoodoo email newsletter at skihoodoo.com/email
.
Hoodoo Ski Area is a family-owned, locally operated mountain recreation area operated on federal land by agreement with the Willamette National Forest, McKenzie River ranger district. Located on the summit of Oregon’s Santiam Pass, 20 miles west of Sisters, Hoodoo is one of the state’s most centrally located, economical and family friendly winter sports destinations.