Final Spending Bill Includes Increase for Hanford

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – Congress is working on a final spending bill for next year that puts the Hanford Nuclear Reservation budget at $2.4 billion, well above the amount proposed by the Trump administration.

The Tri-City Herald reports the proposed Hanford cleanup budget is about $15 million higher than the current fiscal year’s spending level, and $342 million more than proposed by the Trump administration. The administration had proposed a $327 million cut.

The proposed new Hanford spending plan includes $730 million for work on the vitrification plant, which is intended to convert radioactive waste into glass-like logs for burial.

Hanford for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons, and now is engaged in cleaning up a massive volume of radioactive waste.

