PORTLAND, Ore– A great big excavator started knocking down the last wall of the old polar bear facility at the Oregon Zoo. By 2020 three new areas will be complete including space for primates, viewing spaces where animals will roam in the wild. Polar PASSAGE MARKS THE END OF 8 projects created through a voter bond measure dating back to 2008. It was 125 million dollars. The zoo foundation raised another 50 million.