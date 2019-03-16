Fight Turns Into Riot in Hazel Del Friday Night

One deputy is hurt tonight after a riot broke out at a basketball tournament in Clark County. According to the Columbian, Callers to 911 reported a fight at Geiser Middle School between students. Three deputies arrived to an onslaught of verbal attacks including racial slurs, death threats, and cursing. The group of 60 to 70 teens then began to close in on the officers, which is when they reported they needed backup due to riot conditions. Dozens of police officers responded, and 9 kids have been arrested. The deputy sustained minor injuries.