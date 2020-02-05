Fight Led To Deadly Vancouver Shooting And Arrest
Vancouver, Wash. – Vancouver Police have arrested the person connected to a deadly shooting at a strip mall yesterday afternoon. Authorities say the victim, 18-year-old Trevonta Burks, and the suspect, 20-year-old Antoine Archer, knew each other. The two got into an argument before the shooting near Fourth Plain and Northeast Stapleton. Detectives say Archer shot Burks, and then accidentally shot himself in the hand. Burks died at the scene and Archer was treated at the hospital before being taken into custody. He’s facing second-degree murder charges.
Vancouver, Wash. –On February 4, 2020, at approximately 2:24 p.m., Vancouver Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 5200 block of E Fourth Plain Blvd. When officers arrived they located an 18 year old male, Trevonta Billie Steven Burks, who had been shot and was deceased at the scene.
At approximately 3:00 p.m., Vancouver Police responded to an urgent care clinic for a male, Antoine Steven Archer, 20, who had a gunshot wound to his hand. Archer was later transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The investigation revealed that Archer and Burks, who were known to each other, had a verbal altercation that turned physical which resulted in Archer shooting Burks and also accidentally shooting himself in the hand.
Antoine Steven Archer was arrested for Murder II and booked into the Clark County Jail.