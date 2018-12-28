Fight Leads To Shooting At Beaverton Restaurant

Beaverton, Oregon – Two people are recovering this morning after a fight breaks out at a Beaverton restaurant, spills out into the parking lot, and then shots are fired. It happened yesterday afternoon at the Indian Connection Restaurant near Northwest 173rd and Cornell. Police got there and arrested the shooter. The victim was shot in the leg and will be okay. Then, Beaverton Police Sergeant Kevin McDonald tells us they found another victim nearby who was struck by shrapnel. No names have been released yet.

Read more from police:

On Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 3:17 p.m. Beaverton Police Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 17200 block of NW Corridor Ct. While officers were responding to the disturbance they received information that gunshots had been fired.

When Officers arrived they located one male victim with a non-life threatening wound. The male suspect was also located at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. During the course of the initial investigation, it was learned that there was a second victim who was struck by shrapnel. The victim was at a nearby business and was also treated for non-life threatening injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

Beaverton Police Detectives are continuing to investigate. This appears to be an isolated incident and we have no reason to believe there is any further danger to the public. Further updates will be released as more details become available. If you have any information about this incident please contact the Beaverton Police Department at (503) 629-0111.