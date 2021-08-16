      Weather Alert

Fewer Children In Washington State Were Vaccinated In 2020

Aug 16, 2021 @ 12:15pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The decline for kids aged 4 to 6 was only about 2 to 3 percent across the board.

But, the Washington State Department of Health says it’s concerned about a significant drop for 11 and 12 years old’s.

Some of the notable drops for that age range:

  • An 11% decrease in Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough) vaccine, from 60.3% in 2019 to 49.2% in 2020. One dose of Tdap is required to enter 7th grade in Washington state.
  • An 8.4% decrease in meningococcal vaccine, from 50.7% in 2019 to 42.3% in 2020.
  • A 5.6% decrease in HPV vaccine, from 42.0% in 2019 to 36.4% in 2020. The HPV vaccine prevents several types of cancer and is more effective when given at the recommended age.
  • A 6.0% decrease in the proportion receiving the 1:1:1 series (1 dose of Tdap, 1 or more doses of meningococcal vaccine, and 1 or more doses of HPV vaccine) from 39.4% in 2019 to 33.4% in 2020.

“I’m concerned about how many of our Washington kids are vulnerable to serious but preventable diseases,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts. “We need to get children caught up now on vaccines they missed. They are headed back to school soon, and flu activity often picks up in the fall, so let’s get them protected before they’re exposed.”

