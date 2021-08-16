Fewer Children In Washington State Were Vaccinated In 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The decline for kids aged 4 to 6 was only about 2 to 3 percent across the board.
But, the Washington State Department of Health says it’s concerned about a significant drop for 11 and 12 years old’s.
Some of the notable drops for that age range:
“I’m concerned about how many of our Washington kids are vulnerable to serious but preventable diseases,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts. “We need to get children caught up now on vaccines they missed. They are headed back to school soon, and flu activity often picks up in the fall, so let’s get them protected before they’re exposed.”
Childhood immunization data are concerning for some ages – Vaccination rates among preteens fell in 2020.
News release: https://t.co/rAnWz2O1jA pic.twitter.com/qxmI0xqCE7
— WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) August 16, 2021
